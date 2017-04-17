Gosport survival bid hit by defeat to Oxford

GOSPORT BOROUGH saw their bid to escape relegation dented by a 1-0 home defeat to Oxford City in the Vanarama National League South.

A goal on 10 minutes from Kaiman Anderson settled the contest.

Borough battled in search of an equaliser but were denied.

Tony Lee almost had an early chance for the hosts, although he couldn’t turn his header towards goal after a ball from Aaron Dawson.

Oxford then got on top and had already created a couple of chances before taking the lead on 10 minutes when Anderson fired a low shot into the net.

On 18 minutes Lee was denied a chance to equalise by a last-gasp clearance.

Gosport continued to look threatening.

Lee almost got behind the Oxford defence but was just unable to bring Josh Carmichael’s clever pass under control.

The Gosport defence had to stay alert with Anderson and Jefferson Louis both looking dangerous in attack for the visitors.

Borough boss Alex Pike brought on Ollie Bailey for the second half to replace Duran Martin.

The hosts created a couple of chances but also had to be wary of the visitors who were dangerous on the break.

Bailey had a couple of half chances and captain Joe Oastler went close on 82 minutes with his header dropping just wide as Gosport were defeated.

Gosport Borough: Jordan, Sanders, Brice, Martin, Oastler, Harding, Lea, Dawson, Lee, Carmichael, Bird. Subs: Watch, Bailey, Lanahan, Surachi, McCarthy

Att: 364