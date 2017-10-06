Hawks aim to continue away form at Concord

Have your say

THE HAWKS are hoping to give their league form another lift-off with their visit to Concord Rangers in National League South tomorrow (3pm).

Lee Bradbury’s side have stumbled in recent weeks losing three of their last four games in the league.

Despite this the Hawks still boast one of the best away records in the league with just one defeat in six outings.

Bradbury accepts his side will need to show all their battling qualities if they are to maintain this against Concord.

‘Concord is a notoriously difficult place to go and play,’ said Bradbury.

‘The pitch is often hard and the ball bobbles around a lot.

‘We have approach the game with the right mentality.

‘It is a place where you always have to be prepared to dig in to get a result.

‘Last time we were there we won 1-0 and it is likely to be just as tight again.

‘They always try to disrupt you and put you off your game.

‘Often because of that there is little flow to the game and we have to be prepared for that.

‘We have to be competitive without allowing ourselves to get sucked into a scrap.

‘They haven’t had the best of starts in the league but both their wins have come at home.

‘No doubt they have been working hard to improve things and will come at us.’

Bradbury is boosted by the return of combative player Mike Carter for what could be a physical clash.

Young striker Alfie Rutherford returned to training in the week after having to come off in the FA Cup tie at Hayes & Yeading.

Bradbury is hopeful he will be fit but skipper Brian Stock is definitely out.

Stock is due in hospital for an operation on his knee next week.

The injury is likely to keep him out for at least four to five weeks.

George Barker is on the road to recovery from injury but isn’t quite ready to return.

Bradbury is feeling confident his team can travel well again.

He said: ‘Our away form is good so we can go into the game with some confidence.

‘It is at home that we need to tighten things up.

‘We will be looking to improve our position in the next four or five games.

‘Now we have got ourselves up and around the play-off places we want to stay there. At the same time we have to be realistic in our expectations.

‘We have only just been promoted back into this league and to be in the top half is a realistic aim.

‘The players are hungry though and want to prove people wrong.

‘We are going to Concord looking for the win but must make sure that we come away with something.’

Hawks: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Fogden, Lewis, Carter, Prior, Tarbuck, Robinson,, Widdrington Rutherford, Hayter, Molyneaux