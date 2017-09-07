Hawks aim to get show back on the road at Gloucester

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY insists the Hawks won’t let their midweek disappointment against Truro City derail their push for the top of Vanarama National League South.

The last minute 2-1 defeat at the hands of Truro City was a bitter pill to swallow for the home side.

After dominating the game for the best part of 90 minutes the Hawks lost out to a cruel sucker punch at the death.

Bradbury views the visit to Gloucester City on Saturday and the incentive of defending an unbeaten away record as the perfect antidote.

‘We are determined not to let the Truro result rock our confidence,’ said Bradbury.

‘It was another strong performance and with a couple of tweaks in both boxes we would have won the game.

‘At Gloucester I am looking for more of the same but with a different result.

‘I couldn’t have asked any more from my players in terms of energy and work-rate.

‘So far this season we have been great on the road.

‘The goal at Weston was the only one we have conceded away from home.

‘We have defended well keeping three clean sheets out of four.

‘Our aim is to go to Gloucester and look to carry that on while still trying to win the game.

‘After our last defeat the players responded brilliantly by winning their next three games.

‘I am looking for a similar reaction to the Truro defeat.’

Defenders Andreas Robinson, Ed Harris and Ryan Woodford have been in top form for the Hawks.

Robinson has provided an added physical presence at the back.

Along with Lee Molyneaux when he played earlier they have provided the foundation for wins at Wealdstone, Hampton and Weston.

Bradbury knows his side will have every chance of getting back to winning ways if they defend as they have been.

‘What I like about them is that apart from being willing to put their bodies on the line they can also play,’ said Bradbury.

‘First and foremost though they are out-and-out defenders.

‘They go out every game with a steely determination to keep a clean sheet.

‘They will have to be at their best at Gloucester though.’

Gloucester City groundshare with Evesham FC and were moved into the league from National League North at the start of the season.

Before losing at Chippenham in midweek they had chalked up four successive wins.

‘If we play like we did in our last game then we will win more than we lose,’ said Bradbury.

‘We have to keep doing what we are doing and more wins will come.’

Hawks: Young, Robinson, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Stock, Lewis, Carter, Fogden, Prior, Tarbuck, Widdrington, Barker, Rutherford, Hayter, Molyneaux