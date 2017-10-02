Hawks and Rocks have FA Cup away trips

Have your say

The Hawks have been handed an away trip to Maidenhead United in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

It’s not the ideal draw for Lee Bradbury’s side as they face hosts who are a level above, placed ninth in the National League.

Hawks progressed with a 4-0 win at Hayes & Yeading on Saturday.

Bognor will also be away from home.

They travel to National League South rivals Oxford City.

The Rocks are 18th in the table and Oxford are 19th.