Hawks clinch promotion as Borough are relegated

The Hawks claimed the Ryman League premier division title despite a goalless draw at Kingstonian.

The point for Lee Bradbury’s men was enough to seal automatic promotion back to National League South after Bognor were held to a 1-1 draw by Met Police.

Jimmy Muitt had given the Rocks the lead but their hopes of overhauling the Hawks were dashed when Will Salmon silenced the Nyewood Lane crowd on 71 minutes.

Jamie Howell’s Bognor now go into the play-offs, with Wingate & Finchley their semi-final opponents.

Meanwhile, a stoppage-time leveller at Concord Rangers condemned Gosport Borough to the drop from National League South.

Alex Pike’s side had come from behind to lead 2-1 thanks to a superb double from Tony Lee.

However, James White’s strike two minutes into time added on dealt the killer blow.

Victories for fellow strugglers Whitehawk and Truro City mean Borough are four points adrift with only one game remaining.