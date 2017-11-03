Hawks hungry for more top road work

Have your say

THE HAWKS travel to Hungerford Town aiming to walk off with another three National League South points tomorrow (3pm).

Lee Bradbury’s side have produced a winning formula away from home, having been beaten only once on their travels so far this season.

Bradbury will be hoping there is no repeat of the events that happened the last time his side went to Bulpit Lane.

In a pre-season friendly three years ago the game was abandoned after the Hawks boss took his team off the pitch.

It was a far from amicable affair which turned nasty.

After central defender Ed Harris received a nasty facial injury following an elbow, Bradbury decided enough was enough.

The Hawks certainly won’t be expecting a repeat of the previous visit.

But Hungerford are looking comfortable in 15th position in the National League South.

The Hawks know the home side will be strong and competitive and they will need to match them for pace, energy and determination.

Bradbury said: ‘Hungerford are a big physical side who work hard for each other.

‘They know what they are good at and stick to it.

‘I am expecting a high-tempo affair and we know we will need to be at our best.

‘At the moment everything is clicking in our away performances.’

Bulpit Lane can be an intimidating place to visit but the Hawks have shown they don’t need to fear anybody away from home.

Confidence is high in the camp following their outstanding 3-1 win at Braintree Town.

Away from Westleigh Park the Hawks have been well organised defensively.

They also possess an attacking ability to hurt the opposition and take their chances when they come.

Wes Fogden showed at Braintree just what a handful he can be.

It was the attacking midfielder who was fouled for two of the three penalties awarded to the Hawks.

The home side couldn’t handle the energy and probing bursts from him into forward positions.

Jason Prior will be hoping to continue his scoring form for the Hawks.

He claimed a hat-trick of spot-kicks at Braintree and has now scored in each of his past seven appearances for the team.

With Hungerford conceding seven penalties in their past five home games Prior will fancy his chances of adding more to his tally.

Hawks defender Jordan Rose is ruled out suspended.

But striker Matt Tubbs has returned from his loan spell at Weymouth and is set to be back in the squad.

Hawks: Young, Williams, Woodford, Harris, Robinson, Lewis, Fogden, Carter, Tarbuck, Barker, Prior, Strugnell, Rose, Widdrington, Rutherford, Hayter, Molyneaux