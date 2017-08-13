Hawks show resolve to continue unbeaten run

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY praised the Hawks defensive organisation as they maintained their unbeaten start in National League South with a 0-0 draw against Dartford at Westleigh Park.

Bradbury regarded it as a good, hard-earned point and keeps his side in a good position ahead of the Monday night trip to Wealdstone (7.45pm).

A combination of poor finishing from the highly-fancied Dartford side and a superb second-half save from Ryan Young allowed the Hawks to take the draw.

‘I thought it was two well organised teams out there who were hard to break down,’ said Bradbury.

‘There weren’t a lot of chances for either team in the game.

‘It is a hard-earned point and you could see why Dartford are one of the favourites.

‘They were big, strong and hard to play against.

‘We didn’t cave in and it is a decent point.

‘They found their spare man a bit more than we did, pushed us back and kept putting crosses in the box.

‘We couldn’t impose ourselves on them and open them up going forward.

‘But we kept our second clean sheet in three games and if we can continue that as an average throughout the season then we will be okay.’

Jason Prior and Ed Harris went close early on for the Hawks but Dartford were on top for the rest of the half.

Tom Bonner glanced a header wide and Eliot Bradbrook headed over as the home side came under some sustained pressure.

Dartford continued to look threatening after the break and Young made a terrific save on 60 minutes.

Bradbrook’s header was heading under the crossbar when the experienced custodian produced a full-length one-handed save to keep it out.

‘It was a great save and kept us in it,’ said Bradbury.

‘He showed just what a good goalkeeper he is because he stayed focussed to make that crucial save despite not having a lot to do beforehand.

‘That shows how good his concentration levels are.’

The one chance the Hawks had in the second period fell to substitute Alfie Rutherford but he needed too long on the ball.

One positive for the Hawks was the appearance of summer signing Matt Tubbs for his first start of the season.

The striker found it tough but Bradbury is pleased to see him involved and he will get fitter from here on.

‘Matt is still feeling his way back after missing most of pre-season,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘It will take him a bit of time but is getting fitter and sharper by the session.

‘It wasn’t easy starting against a side like Dartford.’

Hawks: Young, Robinson, Harris, Molyneaux (Woodford 71), Williams, Lewis, Widdrington (Barker 80), Fogden, Carter, Prior Tubbs (Rutherford 67)

Attendance: 775