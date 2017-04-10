Hawks signal intent by grounding Angels

The Hawks showed their increasing intent to lift the Ryman League premier division title with a 2-0 win over play-off chasing Tonbridge Angels at Westleigh Park on Saturday.

Lee Bradbury’s squad displayed their determination to chase down and overhaul leaders Bognor with a sparkling display.

Theo Lewis gave them a half-time lead and man-of-the-match Wes Fogden sealed the win with a second goal three minutes from the end.

The Hawks are still a point adrift of the Rocks at the summit but the two sides meet at Westleigh Park on Easter Monday.

It will be the game of the season in the Ryman League and a mouthwatering prospect.

Before then the Hawks face a Good Friday trip to Canvey Island.

Meanwhile, Bradbury was delighted with the way his side coped with the abrasive challenge from the Angels.

‘We thoroughly deserved to win after dominating much of the game,’ said the boss.

‘Our energy out there on a hot day was fantastic.

‘We worked hard and played at a high tempo.

‘It was clear early on you had two committed teams out there and we had to go for it.

‘For long spells we dominated the game by playing some good football.

‘I felt we could have won by more but their keeper pulled off a couple of fantastic saves.’

For the first time in three games, the hosts broke the deadlock.

In the 29th minute, Dan Strugnell crossed beyond the far post, Jason Prior did magnificently to head the ball back into the danger area and Lewis nodded it in.

The second goal finally arrived late on.

Angels keeper Joe Henley made a double save but could not prevent Fogden netting at the third time of asking.

Henley’s misery was complete a minute later when he was sent off for pushing Alfie Rutherford.

‘All we can do is keep concentrating on the next game,’ added Bradbury.

‘Tonbridge were a tough nut to crack but we did it.

‘I am sure Bognor are saying the same as us – in the next three games and we win the league.’

Bognor won 4-0 win at relegation-battling AFC Sudbury.

The home side’s captain and central defender, James Baker, was sent off on 19 minutes.

James Muitt then grabbed a hat-trick and Darren Budd got the fourth as the Rocks easily saw off the 10 men.

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Williams, Stock (Carter, 45min), Molyneaux, Harris, Fogden (Bradbury H, 87min), Woodford, Prior, Lewis, Hayter (Rutherford, 66min). Att: 769