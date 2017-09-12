Hawks suffer late heartache

Have your say

The Hawks suffered their first away defeat of the season as a stoppage-time goal condemned them to a 2-1 loss at St Albans City.

Bradley Tarbuck had cancelled out Shaun Lucien’s opener before Kieran Monlouis popped up late on to snatch victory in the National League South encounter.

Wes Fogden returned to the starting line-up after shaking off a groin injury.

Striker Jason Prior also appeared with a bandaged head after having nine stitches in a cut above his eye at the weekend.

The first real chance of note fell to the home side after eight minutes.

Shaun Lucien skipped around a defender and sent in a shot that Ryan Young tipped behind for a corner.

The corner fell to Solomon Sambou just outside the box and the midfielder curled his shot just wide of the post.

The hosts then deservedly broke the deadlock after 16 minutes.

Lucien took a pass from Sambou – cut the ball on to his right-foot – and fired through a crowded goalmouth leaving Young helpless.

The Hawks were coming under increasing pressure and another far-post effort from Lucien was blocked.

David Noble also stung the palms of Young with a 25-yard drive.

The visitors, however, finished the half the stronger – and twice Prior forced saves from the home keeper.

The Hawks started the second half in the ascendancy – creating a number of golden opportunities.

Prior rounded the goalkeeper inside the area only to see his shot cleared off the goalline for a corner.

From the set-piece, an unmarked Theo Widdrington saw his downward header bounce over the top from 10 yards.

Bradbury’s outfit were certainly creating the chances but lacked the precision to make them count.

The Hawks did finally level in the 68th minute.

Rory Williams delivered a dangerous cross into the area and Tarbuck smashed the ball into the net.

It was no more than the Hawks deserved after dominating the game since the interval.

There was to be late heartache, however.

In a dramatic finale, St Albans hit the Hawks with a stoppage-time sucker-punch goal.

The hosts sent in a series of crosses and from the third Monlouis tapped the ball home.

Hawks: Young, Tarbuck, Williams, Stock, Woodford, Harris, Fogden, Prior, Widdrington, Molyneaux, Carter. Subs: Lewis, Rutherford, Tubbs, Barker, Hayter