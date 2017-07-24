Horndean encouraged by show against Bognor... Friendly round-up

Have your say

Michael Birmingham was delighted with many aspects of Horndean’s performance in their 4-0 friendly defeat by Bognor at Five Heads Park.

He felt his side competed well against a team three levels above them.

‘For 50 minutes I was a very happy man even though we gifted them an early goal,’ said Birmingham.

‘We all know what a wonderful passing side Bognor are and their movement is in a different class.

‘In the opening 15 minutes we struggled to come to terms with that.

‘Once we did, however, then we shut them out for a long period during which our goalkeeper didn’t have a save to make.

‘If we play like this in the Wessex League then we should do okay.’

New signings Bobby Scott (two) and Dan Hayes found the net as AFC Portchester secured a 4-0 pre-season friendly win at Arundel.

Experienced midfielder Steve Ramsey also scored.

Coach, Mick Catlin was pleased with the Moneyfields performance as they won 4-2 at Combined Counties League side Farnham.

‘Farnham were very competitive, skilful and worked hard,’ said Catlin.

‘We fielded a strong side and a lot of players are still building up their fitness levels.

‘It was important to get minutes into their legs.’

Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles felt the 3-0 loss at Pagham was a useful outing.

‘You learn a lot more from a defeat like this than you do when you beat someone 6-0,’ said Stiles.

‘Pre-season is a time for trying things out and getting the players into shape.

‘In the first half I fielded four or five lads from our under-18s side to have a look at them.

‘A couple came through okay but some are not quite ready.’

Baffins Milton Rovers entertain Southern League Gosport Borough tonight at the Kendalls Stadium on Eastern Road (7.45pm).

Borough’s friendly at Salisbury on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.