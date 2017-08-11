Horndean keep their focus... Reds take on Baffins

Have your say

HORNDEAN are aiming to maintain their perfect start to the season as they host Bournemouth at Five Heads Park in the Wessex League premier division tomorrow.

Michael Birmingham’s side have already beaten Fareham and AFC Portchester in the league.

They also claimed the scalp of Melksham in the FA Cup.

Birmingham puts it down to hard work and a very genuine approach to the matches from his players.

They are all committed to the cause and showing they want to stick together to achieve some good results.

‘We don’t have any big time Charlies here at the club,’ said Birmingham.

‘My squad are working hard and playing well at the moment.

‘We know if we let our standards drop then we can easily fall back down to earth.

‘The lads here are honest and will do their best not to let that happen.

‘We fully deserved to beat Portchester by nullifying their strengths.’

Baffins Milton Rovers are looking to bounce back from their first defeat as they host Fareham Town at the Kendalls Stadium tomorrow.

Louis Bell’s side were well beaten 4-0 at Sholing in midweek.

That was always going to be a very difficult match for the newly-promoted side.

But Bell will be looking for reaction now and he knows Fareham are a good team.

He said: ‘Sholing were big, physical and outplayed us.

‘It didn’t help we had three of our back four missing.

‘I am looking to see how we react because Fareham will present another difficult challenge.’

The home side have Josh Maddison and Ollie Watts back but Perry Ryan and Glen Knight are likely to be out injured for a while.

For Fareham it is a third test against another local side in the space of 10 days.

After losing to Horndean they won 5-2 against Petersfield in midweek.

Reds manager Pete Stiles was very encouraged by the first half against the Rams.

He said: ‘The first 45 minutes against Petersfield was the best we have played.

‘It was getting back to more like we were last season.

‘In the second half we sat back and let them back into it.

‘We won’t be able to afford to do that against Baffins.

‘I am expecting it to be tough at Baffins and may put a different sort of team out to deal with it.’

The visitors are missing their captain Josh Holmes who is unavailable.

Petersfield Town are still looking for their first points as they host Amesbury at Love Lane tomorrow.