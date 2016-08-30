Horndean pay Price against Moneys

Moneyfields beat Horndean 2-0 in the Wessex League premier division after Tom Price was sent off for the second time in as many weeks.

Steve Hutchings and Dan Woodward got the goals at Five Heads Park as Moneys cruised to a eighth consecutive win.

They were aided by the first-half dismissal of Deans keeper Price, who saw red against Cowes Sports 10 days earlier.

However, boss Michael Birmingham praised his Horndean troops for their gutsy effort.

‘My players were magnificent out there – particularly in the second half,’ he said.

‘I can’t speak too highly of them. They worked their socks off got the ball down and kept on playing.

‘At times you couldn’t tell which team only had 10 men.

‘When they had the ball we stayed organised and disciplined.

‘Sooner or later our luck has got to change and some of the big decisions will go our way.’

Meanwhile, Moneyfields boss Dave Carter was pleased to see his side continue their fine form – which sees them sitting second in the table behind Blackfield & Langley.

He said: ‘We did enough to win and I thought we bossed it.

‘It is another clean sheet and an eighth straight win.’

In the first 10 minutes of the clash, home striker Robbie Tambling needed attention after coming off worse in a challenge with Moneys keeper Derek Harding.

With Horndean a man short, Price made a brave block on the edge of his area to deny Gary Austin.

Tambling was unable to return and was replaced by Brad Gayle as the hosts harried the visitors for every ball.

But on 20 minutes they were dealt a blow when Price was sent off for raising his boot after collecting the ball ahead of an onrushing Woodward.

Jason Mann was sent on as keeper and his first job was to pick the ball out of the net from Hutchings’ penalty.

Moneyfields struck again in the 35th minute when Woodward lashed home after Hutchings headed the ball down.

Horndean made a spirited start to the second half – continuing to make life difficult for their visitors.

And they were almost rewarded but Gayle headed over at the far post from Jack Maloney’s deep cross.

When Moneyfields pushed forward the hosts got players behind the ball.

Although the visitors were seeing plenty of the ball, they couldn’t make their extra man count.

Mann made a brave punch and turned another close-range flick around the post before Joe Richardson went close to a consolation late on.

Elsewhere, goals from Andy Todd and Steve Ramsey fired AFC Portchester to a 2-0 win over Fareham Town at Cams Alders.

Baffins Milton Rovers beat United Services 4-2 in division one thanks to a Callum Dart brace and goals by Ryan Pennery and Shane Cornish.

Mig Dark struck both replies for the Burnaby Road outfit.

Horndean: Price, Walker, Fancey, Warren, Humble, Taylor, Maloney Jack, Richardson, Smith, Tambling, Smart. Subs: Gayle, Maloney Josh, Reed, Johnson, Mann

Moneyfields: Harding, Martin, Tigwell, Raine, Da Costa, Hayes, Pitman, Austin, Fennemore, Hutchings, Woodward. Subs: Bailey, Spurway, Giddings, Jarvis, Stockford