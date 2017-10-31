Horndean won’t take Petersfield lightly... Baffins turn to Woodward

Have your say

MICHAEL BIRMINGHAM is urging Horndean to take nothing for granted as they go to struggling Petersfield Town in the Wessex League premier division tonight (7.45pm).

In the last week the Deans have progressed in the FA Vase and moved up to fourth place in the league.

But the Rams have shown enough in some matches to suggest they can upset teams and they are as determined as ever to get a good result.

‘We must not make the mistake of taking Petersfield too lightly,’ said Deans boss Birmingham.

‘They have improved in recent weeks and held Lymington Town to a 0-0 draw.

‘We expect them to work extremely hard for each other and being a derby will add extra spice.

‘It is up to us to make sure we turn up with the right attitude.

‘If we don’t we could easily get turned over.

‘In our league it is not always just about ability.

‘We must be prepared to match their work-rate and get the job done.

‘It is an opportunity for us to keep the pressure on the top three and we have to make sure we take it.’

Horndean hope to have midfielder Jack Warren back after injury.

The Rams slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Shaftesbury on Saturday.

Joint bosses Mark Summerhill and Tim Farmer will be focused on trying to halt Horndean.

‘Every game in the league is massive for us as we look to scrape as many points as we can,’ said Summerhill.

‘It will be tough against Horndean but we have to try to make ourselves as hard to beat as possible.’

The Rams will give a first start to centre forward Matt Roberts who is on loan from Farnborough.

New Baffins Milton Rovers forward Sam Woodward is set for his first start at Brockenhurst tonight (7.45pm).

Woodward switched from Gosport Borough and made his debut as a late substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Baffins boss Louis Bell is also set to call Ashton Leigh and Chaz Gardiner back into the side.

‘I liked what I saw of Sam Woodward when he went on and he looks very creative,’ said Bell.

Fareham Town face league-leaders Andover Town at Cams Alders (7.45pm).

Reds boss Pete Stiles feels his team can take a lot of encouragement from their 0-0 draw at Sholing Sports.

Stiles said: ‘It would be nice to be the first team to take Andover’s scalp in the league.’

AFC Portchester face Clanfield in the Portsmouth Senior Cup at Wicor Rec (7.45pm).

Royals boss Ian Saunders said: ‘It is important we try to regain our confidence which has taken a knock.’

Moneyfields host United Services Portsmouth in the Portsmouth Senior Cup at Dover Road (7.45pm).