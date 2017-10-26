Hutchings return key as Moneyfields take on Yate

Have your say

Moneyfields are boosted by the return of captain Steve Hutchings for their FA Trophy visit to Yate Town on Saturday (3pm).

Hutchings is back from suspension after being sent off in two successive Southern League games.

Manager Dave Carter is delighted to have his big powerful striker back in the side because he is predicting it to be a physical contest at Yate.

Hutchings will give Moneys a strong presence in attack and they will hope they can gain control of the play with his ability to hold the ball.

Their form has been so good in the league this season and now they would like a good run in the FA Trophy as well.

‘Having our captain back raring to go is a massive bonus for us,’ said Carter.

‘I thought he deserved his first sending off but the second one was a little harsh.

‘Having him in the side will suit us because of the way Yate play.

‘He gives us a big physical presence up front.

‘We want to progress in this competition and there is £3,250 up for grabs in this game.

‘Teams from the higher levels come in at the next round and we want to be in the hat for the draw on Monday.’

The visitors have to do without midfielder Marley Ridge as his parent club, Hawks don’t want him cup-tied.

Ridge will be a big miss as he has proved an influential player in recent games.

Moneyfields maintained their unbeaten start in the Southern League east division with a deserved 2-0 home win against Egham Town in midweek.

Carter, back from a trip to Dubai, was impressed by the performance.

‘Egham came and had a go at us for the first 25 minutes,’ said the Moneys boss.

‘When we took the lead it was against the run of play but once we scored we took control of the game.

‘Some of the passing football we played was fantastic.

‘We kept Egham to one shot on target all night.’

Carter is confident his team can translate their excellent league form into a good cup performance.

‘We have kept three successive clean sheets in the league and want another in the cup,’ said Carter.

‘A cup game is different because both teams will throw everything into it.

‘When we went out of the FA Cup at Cinderford earlier this season we felt that we were the better side.

‘We don’t want to come back from Yate feeling the same.’