Hutchings sees red but Moneys remain unbeaten

Have your say

Moneyfields came through another Southern League east division battle with their unbeaten record intact.

Dave Carter’s side shared a goalless draw with hosts AFC Dunstable.

There were 12 bookings in the game and the Dover Road outfit had skipper Steve Hutchings sent off in the second half.

Carter insists his team, who have picked up four red cards this season, will stand up for themselves when required.

‘My players are prepared to roll up their sleeves,’ said the manager.

‘I’ve got a team of scrappers who, when the situation calls for it, will stand up and fight for each other.

‘They can play football but are also prepared to do what it takes to win the games.

‘They showed they can dig in when things go against them.

‘There were two big physically powerful teams out on the pitch prepared to go toe-to-toe.

‘If we don’t face up teams like this then we will end up getting beaten.

‘Our focus is to remain unbeaten in this league for as long as possible.’

In a full-blooded encounter Moneys created the best early chance but Marley Ridge failed to convert when one-on-one with the keeper.

The hosts had an effort disallowed for offside before Tyler Giddens cleared a ball off the goal line early in the second half.

Hutchings was sent off on 67 minutes – after collecting his second booking for a challenge.

‘In the final 25 minutes we defended well and our back four were outstanding,’ added Carter.

‘These games show the gulf between the Wessex League and Southern League.’

‘The grounds and pitches are better but every game is a physical battle.’

In the Hampshire Premier League senior division, goals from Harry Potter and Jamie Eyre earned Clanfield a 2-1 win at Fleetlands.

Jake Gregory scored a late consolation for the hosts.

Meanwhile, the league’s representative side lost 2-1 to the Cambridgeshire County League in the FA Inter-League Cup at Hamble Club.

Callum Parker has opened the scoring.