Improving Borough want handy Trophy funds

MICK CATLIN is hoping for another precious cash boost as Gosport Borough bid to progress further in the FA Trophy.

The Southern League premier division side travel to Hartley Wintney for the second qualifying round tie on Saturday (3pm).

Borough’s fellow Hampshire hosts are going well in the Southern League east division and on current form will fancy their chances.

Catlin will take encouragement from the way his side have improved in recent matches.

But although they beat Bristol Manor Farm 1-0 in the last round, Catlin’s side are still without a league win.

The latest 1-0 home defeat against St Neots was a further blow to take in their efforts to move up the premier division table.

Catlin insists all his team can do is go and give it their best shot in the matches.

If they do that on Saturday then hopefully they will continue their progress in the Trophy.

‘The only success we have had so far this season has been in the Trophy,’ said Catlin.

‘It would be nice to keep that going.

‘The funds come in handy and it would be nice to get to the stage where Conference clubs come in.

‘The side is improving and in the last two games has been far more competitive.

‘Against St Neots we created enough chances to win the game.

‘We must try to replicate that only be far more clinical in the opposition area.

‘At training we have been working hard on our approach play and finishing.’

Borough are without their talented young prospect Jack Breed who is away on Gibraltar under-21 duties.

His absence will be a big blow because he has been one of the shining lights in the Borough side.

Harry Medway is doubtful after picking up an ankle injury.

Borough are more positive about Dale Mason who is expected to shake off his ankle problems.

One area Borough have tightened up is in defence.

The arrival of ex-Pompey graduate Eddie Wakley has given the defence more of a solid look about it.

He put in an assured performance against St Neots, who apart from the penalty which won them the game, were restricted to few other chances.

Hartley Wintney scored seven goals last time out so Borough will need to make sure they are organised.

‘They have quite a potent strike force,’ added Catlin.

Gosport Borough: Price, Medway, Saunders, Wakley, Paige, King, Liss, Watts, Sinclair, Onwuachu, Mears, Connor, Miller, Buckland, Whiteley, Sanchese