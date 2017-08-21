Influential Fogden rewarded with Hawks deal extension

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY and his assistant Shaun Gale have shown how much they rate midfielder Wes Fogden by acting early to keep him at Westleigh Park.

Fogden’s contract with the Hawks doesn’t run out until the end of the season but the management team aren’t taking any chances.

The 29 year old has been given a one year extension to his current contract and is clearly seen to have a big part to play in future plans.

Gale regards keeping Fogden at the club as a no brainer.

‘Wes is the type of player you want in your team,’ said Gale.

‘He is an infectious character to have around.

‘On the pitch his work-rate is outstanding and he is like a rash all over the opposition players.

‘His energy levels are fantastic and this enables him to get on the ball and go past people.

‘He is an all-action player.’

Fogden rejoined the Hawks before the start of last season after a difficult time at Yeovil Town in the Football League.

He hadn’t played a lot of football because of injury and missed the start of the season.

When he did return it wasn’t easy because he kept on picking up a series of niggling injuries.

Since then, however, he has gone from strength to strength and come back at the start of this season raring to go.

Because of the Hawks injury crisis though Fogden has had to play an unfamiliar wide role instead of his normal central midfield role.

It is typical of him, that he has got on with it without moaning and made it a success.

Up until Saturday’s home defeat against Bath City he had helped the Hawks get off to a solid start to the season.

‘Obviously we would prefer to have Wes playing in the middle of the park,’ added Gale.

‘That hasn’t been possible because of our injury situation.

‘He looks to have got over his injury problems from last season and has done well for us.

‘It will be good to have his spark back in central midfield because it is something we missed against Bath.

‘Opponents don’t like playing against him because he makes things happen.

‘They also find it hard to cope with his willingness to work harder than them.

‘He is a box to box player and a dream to have in your team.’

Against Bath the whole team lacked their usual tenacity.

Without using it as an excuse Gale believes the difficult pre-season finally caught up with the team.

‘It has to be a factor,’ added Gale.

‘Despite the problems we have experienced we have still made one of the best starts for a few years.’