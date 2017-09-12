Injury-hit Hawks determined to ensure no repeat of heavy St Albans City loss

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY has mounting injury problems to contend with ahead of the Hawks visit to St Albans City in the Vanarama National League South tonight (7.45pm).

He could be missing five regular starters as his side look to defend their unbeaten away record.

Three of the starting line-up from Saturday’s 1-0 win at Gloucester City are either out or very doubtful.

Striker Jason Prior is ruled out after having nine stitches in a bad cut just above his eye.

Theo Lewis, with a dead leg, and Theo Widdrington, ankle injury, are regarded as highly unlikely to play.

Added to these the visitors are also expected to be without Wes Fogden, groin strain and Andreas Robinson, damaged knee.

‘It looks like we are going to be down to the barebones,’ said Bradbury.

‘Once again we will probably have to play people out of their normal positions.

‘That isn’t ideal when you are going to play one of the strongest teams in our league.

‘I fully expect St Albans City to be up there in the top three at the end of the season.

‘We have shown, however, that adversity can bring the best out of our small squad.

‘This season we have faced it a few times and come through it well.

‘Once again we have to be prepared to go out and see what we are made of.’

The Hawks will need all their resilience that they have shown so far this season on their travels.

They have kept four clean sheets in their five away games, four of which they have come away as winners.

At Gloucester they again showed great defensive organisation.

Lee Molyneaux replaced Robinson alongside Ed Harris and Ryan Woodford and the back three did an impressive job.

‘We have a confidence going into every game that we can win,’ said Bradbury.

The Hawks will be keen to eradicate the memories of their last visit to Clarence Park the season before last.

Then the Hawks were soundly thumped 6-0 and the scoreline could easily have been even greater.

The repercussions were felt a couple of weeks later when the Hawks found themselves relegated on the final day of the season on goal difference.

‘I feel we are a totally different side now mentally and physically,’ said the Hawks manager.

‘We went down, come back up as champions and are now second in the league.

‘I am convinced we will go and put up a much stronger display.

‘It won’t be easy but we are looking to come back with something.’

Hawks: Young, Molyneaux, Harris, Woodford, Williams, Stock, Carter, Tarbuck, Barker, Rutherford, Hayter, Tubbs, Walker-Harris (gk), Lewis, Widdrington

