Juggling act as Bognor prepare for Grays clash

JAMIE HOWELL is enjoying his juggling act as he tries to keep everyone in his squad happy – and attempts to keep the team top of the league.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash with struggling Grays, the Rocks boss has allowed two members of his squad to go and play for Chichester City – and is now running the rule over one of City’s men.

Bognor have allowed defender Ed Sanders and midfielder Lorenzo Dolcetti to go on dual-registration forms with Southern Combination League high-flyers Chichester.

But Howell stressed the duo were still very much part of the Rocks’ plans.

And they are taking a look at Chichester central midfielder Tommy Block, who has played for England Colleges, and he could feature in a matchday squad soon.

Bognor will be strong favourites for tomorrow’s home clash against bottom side Grays.

But the manager has warned against taking anything for granted.

He said: ‘Now we have Grays at home and some may think it will be straightforward but when you think like that, teams will come back and bite you.

‘Nothing’s a foregone conclusion.

‘We’re top and we’re playing well but there’s a lot of football to play and you can take nothing for granted.’

The Rocks increased their lead at the top of the Ryman premier to four points with a thumping 5-0 win at second-from-bottom Canvey Island on Saturday, with Fulham loan striker Elijah Adebayo scoring a second-half hat-trick to add to first-half strikes by James Fraser and Jimmy Muitt.

Howell would like to keep Adebayo, who is on a one-month deal at Nyewood Lane, for longer if it can be suited out.

‘Elijah has been excellent for us,’ added the Bognor manager.

‘He’s with us for a month initially and whether that can be extended is up in the air with Fulham, really.

‘At the moment the arrangement would seem to suit all parties but we’ll have to see.’

After facing Grays, Bognor go to Burgess Hill on Tuesday.

