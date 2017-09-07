King makes presence felt with Borough return

Have your say

ALEX PIKE is looking for Gosport Borough to translate their FA Cup progress into the league as they travel to Biggleswade Town on Saturday.

Borough picked up their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Bridgwater Town in the FA Cup.

However, they remain pointless and rooted to the bottom of the Southern League premier division after five games.

Gosport boss Pike was encouraged by the cup win but admits a lot of hard work still needs to be done.

They will look to build on what they achieved in the cup match and repeat some of the good team traits they showed in the victory.

‘We kept a clean sheet and won the game albeit against a team playing two levels below us,’ said Pike.

‘There was a certain amount of pressure on the players because the tie was a potential banana skin for us.

‘I was pleased with the way the players handled that pressure.

‘Since then we have had a good week on the training pitch working on shape and organisation.

‘Hopefully this can see us start picking up points.’

Pike is also boosted by the performances of Luke King on his return after two years out through injury.

The club captain has had surgery on both knees in as many years but has returned looking fitter and faster.

Pike believes King’s experience can play a crucial part in helping the youngsters in the squad.

His influence certainly showed in the cup match and hopefully he will be able to continue that.

With a young Gosport team it is important they have someone around who can lead by example and help them out when they need it.

‘It is no co-incidence that our win coincided with Luke King’s return,’ said Borough boss Pike.

‘Two seasons ago he was arguably our best player and won all the player of the year awards.

‘He was at Fulham Academy until the age of 19 and is a quality player.

‘The only position he won’t play is goalkeeper and is not a one-trick pony.

‘He leads by example and makes a big difference to us.

‘The experience of the likes of him, Aaron Dawson, Harry Medway and Alex Przespolewski will help the younger players.

‘Some of the youngsters need to start learning quickly that they are Southern League players now and not still in the Wessex League.

‘They are some of the best young talent in the area which is why we signed them.

‘Now they have to go and prove it.’