Marvellous Moneyfields extend lead at top

Have your say

Moneyfields opened a four-point gap at the top of Evo-Stik Southern League East Division with an emphatic 4-0 win at Arlesey Town.

The visitors took full advantage of deciding to play with the gale-force wind in the first half to establish a 3-0 half-time lead.

After the break they added a fourth goal and defended stoutly to keep a clean sheet.

Captain Brett Poate felt it was one of their best all round performances of the season.

‘That is another one we can tick off and it keeps our unbeaten record intact,’ said Poate.

‘It was probably our most consistent 90 minutes of the season.

‘We decided to play with the wind in the first half and set about making sure we made the most of it.

‘A quarter of the season has gone we are unbeaten and are four points clear at the top.

‘We have to be pleased with that.’

Two goals in as many minutes midway through the first half put Moneyfields firmly in the driving seat.

On 20 minutes Sam Pearce powered home a header from a Conor Bailey corner.

Almost immediately, in-form striker Ryan Pennery added to his tally – though his goal resulted from a little bit of good fortune.

He tried to control a long goal-kick on the edge of the Arlesey area and his bad touch ended up wrong footing the home goalkeeper to sneak in at the corner.

Joe Briggs headed in another Bailey corner on the stroke of half-time leaving the visitors in total charge.

After the break Pennery added a fourth goal with a good header following excellent work from Louie Martin.

‘We could have scored a few more,’ said Poate.

‘In the second half we defended well into the teeth of a gale.

‘Considering the terrible conditions I thought we played well. There are plenty of goals in the team and Pearce has got five already from centre-half.

‘I’ve also got three which makes it eight from the central defenders already this season.

‘Ryan Pennery has been on fire and it showed today that when your luck is in the ball will run for you.

‘That was certainly the case for his first goal.’

Moneyfields will look to tighten their grip at the top tomorrow night when they entertain Egham Town at Dover Road.

Gosport’s Southern League premier-division clash with King’s Lynn fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.