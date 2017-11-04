Mixed day of fortunes for Poate

Have your say

Steve Hutchings rescued a point for Moneyfields on a very mixed day for skipper Brett Poate at AFC Rushden and Diamonds.

Poate gave them a seventh-minute lead by curling home a lovely free-kick but Liam Dolman levelled with a contentious second-half penalty.

Ben Diamond put the hosts 2-1 up and Poate was sent off before Hutchings struck in injury time.

In the National League South, Bognor lost 3-0 at Braintree.

They conceded a goal by Dernell Wynter after 21 seconds. The Essex side made it safe with second-half goals through Karl Oliyide and Marcel Barrington.

Baffins Milton Rovers hosted Wessex premier leaders Andover and were 2-0 down before an own goal brought them back into it. Andover went on to win 4-1.

Jack Maloney gave Horndean an early lead at home to Shaftebury in the Wessex premier but the visitors levelled on 26 minutes and got the winner 13 minutes into second half.

In the same division, AFC Portchester had Joe Bye to thank for a super goal that earned a 1-0 win at Hamble Club while Petersfield lost 5-0 at home to Bemerton and Fareham crashed 6-3 at home to Team Solent.