Moneyfields ‘totally outclassed’... Reds earn replay... Royals shine

DAVE CARTER admitted it was a step too far for Moneyfields as they crashed to a 9-0 defeat at Southern League Chippenham Town in the FA Cup.

The unbeaten Southern League premier division leaders led 3-0 at the break and piled on the misery in the second half.

‘We had a right tonking,’ admitted Carter.

‘On the day we were totally outclassed, though, I thought the final score was a bit harsh on us.

‘They were far too superior to us and never let up.

‘Their two strikers were unbelievable and we couldn’t contain them.

‘The goal they scored right on half-time to make it 3-0 killed us.

‘They even brought a lad on with 18 minutes to go and he scored a hat-trick.

‘It is a lesson for some of the lads and has shown us we have a few things to address.’

Fareham Town came from behind to force a 1-1 draw in their all-Wessex League premier division tie at Alresford Town.

The two sides will replay at Cams Alders tomorrow night (7.45pm).

‘A draw was a fair result because it was a classic game of two halves,’ said Reds manager Steve Stone.

‘We didn’t play particularly well in the first half but finished the game stronger.

‘It was a good cup tie and both teams will be pleased to be in the hat for the next round.’

The visitors fell behind to a needless penalty, 15 minutes from the end.

The Reds hit back to equalise through Andy Mathewson, five minutes from the end.

AFC Portchester recorded a fine 2-1 win at Southern League Bideford.

Second-half goals from Joe Noakes and Steve Ramsey guided the Royals into the next round.

The home side pulled a goal back with nine minutes remaining but the Royals came through a nail-biting finish unscathed.

‘It was a very good win against a team a league higher than us,’ said assistant manager Steve Johnson.

‘We had a game plan and the players executed it perfectly.’

Goals from James Fraser, Darren Budd, James Crane, Jimmy Wild and Alex Parsons saw Bognor cruise through with a 5-1 victory against Guildford City at Nyewood Lane.