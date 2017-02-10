Moneys aim to continue dominance with win at Bashley

Moneyfields are looking to avoid giving any glimmer of hope to their title rivals as they travel to Bashley tomorrow.

Dave Carter’s side are 10 points clear with 12 games to play and are firm favourites to finish Wessex League premier division champions.

Bashley will be out to cause an upset, though, and the likes of Blackfield & Langley and Portland would relish any opportunity to cut the gap.

Last weekend Moneys thumped Fawley 7-0 with two goals from Steve Hutchings, a double from Gary Austin, and strikes by Connor Bailey, Nathan Paxton and Marley Ridge.

‘We haven’t won the title yet,’ said Carter.

‘Admittedly we have got ourselves into a good position and must not throw it all away.

‘It would be a travesty if we were to do that.

‘Complacency can be dangerous and it is vital we don’t let it slip into our game.

‘We showed against Fareham a few games ago how easy it is to drop points and that is all it takes.

‘If we do that it is like throwing a bone into the lions’ den as far as our closest rivals are concerned.

‘The last thing we want to do is to give the likes of Blackfield and Portland a sniff of a chance.

‘All the top four won last weekend so there is little margin for error.

‘We know if we win our last 12 games then the title is ours.

‘I would like to see us get there as early as possible so we can relax towards the end.’

Moneyfields are taking no chances and have already recruited the experienced pair of Dan Wooden and Brett Poate in recent weeks.

Both have extensive National League South experience which will prove a big asset in the run in to the end of the season.

Carter is also delighted to have midfield player Marley Ridge back from the Hawks for a second loan spell.

Ridge has been at Southern League AFC Totton but has decided to return to Dover Road.

‘It is important to keep freshening the squad up because it keeps players on their toes,’ said Carter.

‘Marley is a fit lad and gives us a box to box midfielder.

‘He gives us an extra option going into the business end of the season.’

The visitors make a number of changes for the trip to Bashley.

Jake Raine is unavailable, Curtis Da Costa is injured while Nathan Paxton and Lewis Fennemore are both suspended

Dan Woodward is back in the reckoning after missing last week.

With just one defeat in their past 16 games Moneyfields will travel with confidence.

Carter knows another win will edge them closer to the title.

‘It is very much in our own hands,’ said Carter.

‘We are ready as a club to move up to the next level.

‘At the moment the focus is on getting there.’

Moneyfields: Mowthorpe, Giddens, Martin, Hayes, Sheppard, Poate, Bailey, Spurway, Ridge, Wooden, Woodward, Guthrie, Austin, Gauntlett, Hutchings, Tigwell