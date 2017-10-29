Moneys boss delighted to see buzz continue

Have your say

Steve Hutchings struck an early volley to see Moneyfields through in the FA Trophy.

On his return from suspension, the captain scored the decisive goal in the first round qualifying tie at Yate Town.

After just 10 minutes, he fired home a left-foot strike from the edge of the box.

While he was happy to see his side go through, Dave Carter admitted they were far from their best.

‘We looked a bit leggy at the start,’ said the Moneys boss.

‘It is that time of year when you have played something like 15 games in the opening three months.

‘The biggest thing for us was keeping another clean sheet – our fourth on the bounce.

‘Yate just hit long balls upfield and that suited our back four.

‘Brett Poate and Sam Pearce are very good in the air and dealt with it all afternoon.’

After Hutchings put Moneys in front they had further chances to extend their lead.

But the visitors were denied by the woodwork on four occasions.

Ryan Pennery hit the post twice, Hutchings struck the bar with a 45-yard effort and Jake Raine also rattled the frame of the goal.

The visitors were then indebted to goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe two minutes before full-time.

The stopper pulled off a terrific save to tip over a 25-yard shot that was heading for the top corner.

‘We were thinking it was one of those days when a second goal which would have put the game to bed was never going to come,’ added Carter.

‘We weren’t at our best but were still good enough to win.

‘Two of our midfield players – Lewis Fennemore and Jake Raine – were carrying knocks and slow to pick up the second balls.

‘Winning in the league and cup competitions just keeps the buzz going at the club.

‘It is also a nice little earner with the club banking £3,250 in prize money.

‘Now we are hoping for a home tie in the next round.

‘We fancy ourselves to give anyone a game at home.’

The draw takes place today.