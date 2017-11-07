Moneys bow out of Southern League cup

Have your say

Moneyfields bowed out of the Southern League Challenge Cup after losing 4-1 against Basingstoke Town at a wet and windy Dover Road.

The premier division visitors led 2-0 early in the second half before gifting Moneys an own goal.

But two late strikes killed off the hosts.

Dave Carter was not impressed by the night’s events.

The Moneys boss said: ‘It wasn’t a very good game of fooball all round.

‘We had plenty of possession in the first half without looking threatening.

‘After the break we had a good half-hour, pulled a goal back only to give another stupid goal away which killed us.’

Kick-off was delayed because of a clash of kit, with Basingstoke forced to start the game wearing Moneyfields’ away strip.

The first chance fell to the visitors when Callum Bunting had a shot deflected straight into the arms of home goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe.

Moneys got their first effort on target after 28 minutes – with Basingstoke keeper Colm McAdden producing a reaction save at the far post.

It was the visitors, however, who broke the deadlock three minutes later through Sam Smart’s low strike.

Moneys came under further pressure before the break as their Hampshire rivals turned the screw.

Basingstoke finally tightened their grip on the tie in the 51st minute when Bunting got the final touch from a corner.

Moneys got back in the tie on 64 minutes – when a visiting defender turned a cross into his own net.

But the home side’s hopes were dashed as Bunting completed his hat-trick with two further goals in the final seven minutes.

Petersfield Town and AFC Portchester saw their games fall foul of the weather.

The Rams’ Wessex League Cup tie at Sholing Sports was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, the premier division clash between the Royals and Bournemouth Poppies suffered a similar fate just half an hour before kick-off.

Both teams wanted to play and were disappointed by the decision.

Portchester boss Ian Saunders said: ‘The referee deemed it unsafe to play.

‘The pitch was bound to be wet after five hours of rain but there was no standing water and the ball bounced and rolled in most areas.

‘It must have been particularly disappointing for Bournemouth after they travelled.’