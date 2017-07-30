Moneys coach buoyed by Hawks upset

Have your say

Moneyfields coach Mick Catlin was highly encouraged by the performance of his side as they upset the Hawks at Westleigh Park.

And he reckons the 1-0 win over the National League South outfit augurs well for a maiden season in the Southern League.

Ryan Pennery got the winner for the Dover Road side, who begin their division one central campaign against Kempston Rovers on Saturday, August 12.

‘We achieved what we set out to do which was pleasing,’ said Catlin.

‘In the end, I thought the Hawks ran out of ideas after we had nullified their threat.

‘We knew we wouldn’t see a lot of the ball so concentrated on keeping our shape and preventing them from getting in behind us.

‘I thought we did that well and Jason Prior didn’t have too many crosses to get on the end of.

‘Once we had scored we were determined to hold on.

‘My big worry was that fitness might become a problem and we would run out of steam.

‘It got more and more difficult but all the time they were playing in front of us it was no problem.’

Moneyfields’ experienced players were key to the victory.

Goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe deserved his man-of-the-match award for a series of outstanding saves.

Captain and central defender Brett Poate also showed all his nous in marshalling the defence.

He was aided by the equally experienced figure of Sam Pearce – another former Hawks man.

‘Brett makes a big difference to us sweeping up at the back,’ said Catlin.

‘He never put himself in a position where he could be exposed one-on-one.

‘At the same time he talks his fellow defenders through the game.

‘Pearce did an excellent job just in front of the back three.

‘They will be key players for us this season as we head into the Southern League.

‘We knew our players would raise their game playing against the Hawks.

‘It is a great result but still only a friendly.

‘We must look to take the same commitment into our first league game.’