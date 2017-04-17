Moneys edge nearer to title... Deans make Heath pay

STEVE HUTCHINGS struck a late goal to earn Moneyfields a precious 1-0 win at Andover Town.

The race for the Wessex League premier division title is nearing conclusion with Dave Carter’s Dover Road side now holding a five-point lead.

But Portland United have one match in hand and still remain in the hunt to grab the glory.

Carter admitted it was a nervous performance from his side but they got the job done to keep in pole position for the crown.

‘We created plenty of chances but ended up snatching at them,’ said Carter.

‘Some absolute sitters were missed.

‘We dominated possession and territory but failed to make it count.

‘A point from our last game should be enough to give us the title.’

Four minutes from time Conor Bailey delivered a free-kick to the far post for Hutchings to bundle the ball home.

Horndean showed their intent to finish the season in style with a thumping 6-1 win at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Manager Michael Birmingham insists the hosts paid the price for a lack of respect.

‘Their manager was a bit disrespectful with some of the comments he made to one or two of our players,’ said Birmingham.

‘He rubbished them and that just spurred them on.

‘In the end we were ruthless.’

After falling behind during a scrappy opening 15 minutes the visitors took charge.

The excellent Mark Smith scored twice before the interval and the game was up when Conor Duffin grabbed a brace soon after the break.

Ash Howes put the icing on the cake with a 25-yard screamer.’

Simon Woods scored twice as Fareham Town brushed aside Hamworthy United 4-0 at Cams Alders.

The game was over as a contest after the opening 20 minutes during which the Reds scored three goals and the visitors had a player sent off.

Lee McCombie and Curt Robbins also netted.

‘Hamworthy couldn’t handle the pace we have in our side,’ said Reds boss Pete Stiles.

‘Simon Woods has been fantastic for us, scoring 18 goals in 17 games since we took over.’

AFC Portchester had a 1-1 draw against Lymington in their final home match of the season at Wicor Rec.

Andy Todd netted for the Royals but Lymington equalised.