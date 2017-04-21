Moneys forced to play waiting game

Moneyfields will be crowned Wessex premier champions if they beat Newport IOW at Dover Road in their final game of the season tomorrow (3pm).

Boss Dave Carter admitted, though, that the possibility exists were they could still be deprived of the title by the authorities.

The potential of a three-point deduction is still hanging over them after they were found guilty of fielding Ash Howes when the player was under suspension.

Moneyfields have pleaded their innocence and are awaiting the findings of their appeal to the Football Association.

‘We still haven’t heard anything further about the situation,’ said Carter.

‘The Wessex League have emailed the FA admitting there was a problem with the Hampshire FA website.

‘When we checked the website there was no record of him being suspended.

‘Even then he only went on as a substitute for the last five minutes of a game we were winning 3-0.

‘There is clearly no cheating involved.

‘It will make a mockery of the league if we lose the title after the season has finished.

‘We are just carrying on as normal and are hoping to celebrate being champions.’

Lewis Fennemore and Dan Woodward are suspended for the visit of Newport, with Nathan Paxton and Dan Hayes ruled out by injury.

Michael Birmingham has enjoyed a terrific first year at Horndean, guiding the side into the top six.

And he wants to finish the campaign on a positive note at Bashley.

‘We still need points to ensure we stay in the top six,’ said Birmingham.

‘It has been good and the players know what I demand of them and what they now demand of themselves.

‘We don’t want the season to fall flat at the finish.

‘I am already looking forward to pre-season and intend to hit the ground running next time around.’

Another manager who has done remarkably well is Pete Stiles at Fareham Town.

When he took over just after Christmas the Reds were bottom of the league and heading for another relegation battle.

Under his guidance they are now sitting comfortably in 14th place.

‘We are delighted with what we have achieved and just hope that the club keep moving forward,’ said Stiles.

‘There is a feel-good factor back at the club and a lot of the players have already signed for next season.’

Fareham end the season with a trip down the Waterside to take on Blackfield & Langley.

Ian Saunders is looking for a winning finish from AFC Portchester as they visit relegated Verwood Town.

The Royals have experienced a disappointing campaign and are already looking towards next season.

‘Although there is nothing riding on the game, I am expecting it to be competitive,’ said stand-in boss Saunders.

Josh Warren is injured and Nathan Kirby is unavailable for the Royals.