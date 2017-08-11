Moneys hope big crowd can inspire flying Southern League start

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS are looking for a big turnout to help them make a great start in the Southern League with Kempston Rovers the visitors to Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

It is a big day for the Copnor club and manager Dave Carter is excited by the prospect of his team playing at the higher level.

A lot of hard work has been done to get Moneys up to this level and they are determined to enjoy the experience but also make sure they are competitive.

‘These are exciting times for all of us at the club,’ said Carter.

‘We have gained promotion and there are lots of plans in place to take the club forward.

‘It is a new chapter for the club and I am hoping that the local football community will come out in force and get behind the team on what is a big day for us.

‘Portsmouth are away so we are expecting a good crowd.

‘The team is raring to go after having a fantastic pre-season where we remained unbeaten.

‘It included an excellent 1-0 win over the Hawks who play in National League South.

‘That can give us a lot of confidence moving into the higher level.

‘We know we will face new challenges and in this league there will be few easy games.

‘Not many sides will roll over and we are expecting it to be a little more physical.’

Moneyfields have recruited well over the last 12 months making sure they have got good experience running through the spine of their team.

The likes of Brett Poate, Sam Pearce, Dan Wooden, Jamie Ford, Joe Briggs and Steve Hutchings have all played at this level or higher.

This experience will prove invaluable as the side adjust to life in their new surroundings.

Poate showed against the Hawks what an accomplished operator he still is commanding the back four.

Carter is more than optimistic that they can more than hold their own.

‘The first priority is to get enough points to make sure we stay at this level,’ said the Moneys boss.

‘Some people have been predicting big things but first we have to get our feet under the table.

‘With the leagues being restructured at the end of the season it does mean there are extra promotion places up for grabs.

‘We have no reason to fear sides in the league and our opening game will be a good marker.

‘Kempston finished sixth in this league last season and have added a couple of new players to their squad.’

Carter started the summer with a squad of 20 players.

But that has been reduced with the loss of Howard Neighbour to injury and Nathan Paxton who is taking time out from football.

Neighbour is likely to be out for six months after damaging knee ligaments.

Also for this weekend Moneys have Lewis Fennemore ruled out by suspension and Dan Wooden is on holiday.

Moneyfields: Mawthorpe, Giddings, Martin, De Costa, Poate, Ford, Bailey, Spurway, Raine, Pearce, Ridge, Briggs, Connor, Austin, Pennery, Hutchings