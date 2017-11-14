Moneys must settle for replay after Cray draw

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS live to fight another day after being held to a 1-1 draw by Cray Wanderers in their second round qualifying FA Trophy tie at Dover Road.

The two teams will replay next week for the right to meet Vanarama National League South leaders Braintree Town in the next round.

Sam Pearce put the hosts ahead with a goal two minutes before half-time.

Then the visitors grabbed a 65th-minute equaliser.

Moneyfields striker and captain Steve Hutchings was sent off seven minutes from the end.

Dave Carter was disappointed his side didn’t win the tie at home.

‘It was a very tight, cagey affair,’ said the Moneyfields manager.

‘They had more possession but we created the better opportunities.

‘We failed to take our chances and were punished for one mistake.’

Horndean kept their FA Vase adventure alive with a 3-2 win against nine-man Royal Wootton Bassett at Five Heads Park.

Boss Michael Birmingham felt his team did well to keep their cool to book a tie with Wessex League premier division rivals Hamble Club in the next round.

He said: ‘Discipline was what it was all about. Our opponents made life very difficult for us when they went down to nine men.

‘We played some good football, though, and stretched them on a very heavy pitch.’

The home side dominated the opening stages and were twice denied by the woodwork.

On 22 minutes Miles Everett fired an effort against the post.

A minute later Harry Jackson saw his effort deflected against the upright.

Then the visitors took the lead totally against the run of play just six minutes later.

The Deans made it 1-1 on 34 minutes with a Jack Maloney penalty.

At the same time the visitors had two players sent off.

The home side led seven minutes into the second half after Ash Howes bundled the ball in from a rebound.

Within five minutes the depleted visitors hit back to level.

But Josh Maloney restored the hosts lead on 70 minutes.

In the Wessex League premier division AFC Portchester beat Petersfield Town 3-1 at Love Lane.

The Royals led on three minutes as Ollie Searle whipped in a delightful cross for Andy Todd to head in.

Soon afterwards Bobby Scott extended the lead with a 25-yard strike.

The Rams hit back to reduce the deficit through Will Essai’s 53rd-minute penalty.

Substitute Alex Baldacchino sealed victory with his first touch three minutes from the end.

Fareham Town slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Hamble Club at Cams Alders.