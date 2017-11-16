Moneys prepare for skipper’s extended absence

Have your say

Moneyfields are hoping Steve Hutchings can sign off in style as they host lowly Hanwell Town in Southern League east division at Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

The skipper will play his last game before starting a five-match ban.

Hutchings was sent off for the third time this season in Tuesday night’s FA Trophy draw against Cray Wanderers.

Moneyfields manager Dave Carter admits his powerful striker and captain plays on the edge.

‘Steve wears his heart on his sleeve and is prepared to live and die for the team,’ said the boss.

‘He has a great pedigree, ruffles the feathers of defenders and scores goals.

‘However, he lets himself down on occasions.

‘He is disappointed with himself after Wednesday when he kicked out in sheer petulance.

‘The problem is it could end up costing us points because he is going to be missing for long periods at a time.

‘In our present situation, with so many injuries in the squad, we could well do without it.

‘He is going to be a big miss for us between now and Christmas.

‘On the pitch, he demands quality and 100-per-cent effort from everyone.

‘It is because of his outstanding hold-up play that Ryan Pennery has scored so many goals.’

Carter is hoping Hutchings will make amends for his indiscretions with a five-star performance against Hanwell.

Moneyfields go into the fixture four points clear at the top of the table – with a game in hand over Cambridge City and AFC Rushden & Diamonds in second and third.

Carter is challenging his side to strengthen their position at the top with another victory.

Moneys are not only unbeaten in the Southern League – they have won all six of their home fixtures to date.

But while Hanwell are second from bottom, they recently held Cambridge City to a draw.

And Carter insists there will be no room for complacency in his ranks.

The boss is boosted by the return of experienced defender Brett Poate but is without a number of others.

Dan Wooden and Conor Bailey are injured and Lewis Fennemore is suspended.

‘We are down to the barebones,’ added Carter.

‘So far we have won six on the bounce at home and want to make it seven.

‘Our aim is to stay top of the league.’