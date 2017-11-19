Moneys told to clean up their act

Have your say

Dave Carter has told his Moneyfields squad to clean up their act.

Steve Hutchings netted twice as the Dover Road outfit beat visitors Hanwell Town 3-1 in the Southern League east division on Saturday.

However, Ryan Pennery was sent off in the second half for violent conduct.

The striker became the latest in a long line of red cards for Moneys this term.

And Carter is determined to put things right before a lack of discipline ruins the league leaders’ campaign.

‘We speak to the players before every game about discipline and are determined to put it right,’ said the boss.

‘Unless we do there is a danger it could derail our season.

‘Ryan knows his dismissal – for a late tackle when he didn’t need to make a challenge – was sheer stupidity.

‘To be fair, it is the youngster’s first sending off in his career.

‘The red cards are not helping, though, and we don’t want to be going into games without our two main strikers.

‘So far we have not let it affect us and remain unbeaten in the league.’

Hutchings, who now begins a five-match ban after being sent off three times this season, opened his account from the penalty spot.

A menace to Hanwell all game, the skipper slotted home after Pennery had been brought down by the goalkeeper on 12 minutes.

Joe Briggs had already missed two chances for the home side by that stage.

Moneyfields, who retained their four-point lead at the top with a seventh home win, remained in charge for the rest of the half – with goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe a virtual spectator.

Briggs did get his name on the scoresheet in the second half.

He extended the home side’s lead on 68 minutes – immediately after Pennery was sent off.

Briggs cut in from the right before firing home from the edge of the box.

Hutchings then sealed the win with his second goal of the game on 84 minutes before Hanwell seized a late consolation goal.