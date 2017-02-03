Moneys wary of ‘potential banana skin’... Deans debuts

DAVE CARTER has warned against complacency as Wessex League premier division leaders Moneyfields host relegation-battling Fawley at Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

The hosts hold a 10-point lead at the top of the Wessex premier and Carter doesn’t want any slip ups against the Oilmen.

Moneys have an excellent record to protect but their rivals will want an upset.

‘We have only suffered one defeat in over 15 games and want to keep it that way,’ said Moneys boss Carter.

‘This is now the business end of the season and we have got ourselves into an excellent position.

‘Fawley have had some improved results recently and are a potential banana skin for us.

‘We have to make sure we go about our business the right way.

‘That is what we did to secure an excellent win at Alresford so I am looking for the same again.’

Apart from Lewis Fennemore, who is suspended, Carter has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Horndean face strugglers as they go to Verwood Town tomorrow (3pm).

Michael Birmingham intends to give debuts to three new arrivals, goalkeeper Dave Hook, defender Dan Sackman and attacking midfield player Ash Howes.

Hook is dual-signed with Chichester City United in the Sussex County League.

Sackman arrived from Horsham and Howes has signed from Moneyfields.

‘When you go to places like Verwood it is all about having the right mental approach,’ said Birmingham.

‘If you don’t then you end up dropping points.’

The visitors have Joe Richardson and Jay Johnson injured.

While Tom Price, Charlie Walker and Mark Smith are unavailable.

Boss Pete Stiles is looking to maintain his unbeaten start as Fareham Town manager as they visit relegation-battling rivals Bournemouth.

The Reds hope to give a senior debut to young defender Jack Barker who is dual-signed with Aldershot Town and the boss believes he can play a key role.

‘I found Jack playing in our under 18s and I don’t care how young he is,’ said Stiles.

‘He is a big solid unit and can head a ball, he is just what we need.

‘In our past two games, four of the goals conceded came from headers.’

The visitors also hope to include other new arrivals Dan Bennett and Callum Laycock.