Moret added to Deans attack... Fareham’s chance

Have your say

HORNDEAN expect to unveil new striker Tyler Moret ahead of tonight’s Wessex League Cup tie against Brockenhurst at Five Heads Park on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Moret has been lured away from Wessex League premier division rivals Baffins Milton Rovers adding to the Horndean attacking options.

Though his side have started well Michael Birmingham moved for Moret to provide additional competition up front.

‘Tyler is a frontman who makes the ball stick,’ said Birmingham.

‘He brings other players into the game and at the same time puts defenders under pressure.

‘His style suits the way we play with third man runners off the ball

‘It gives me two good strikers in him and Mark Smith.’

Birmingham’s side are aiming to make it a quick-fire cup hat-trick.

In the last week they have knocked Lymington Town out of the Hampshire Senior Cup and dumped Andover Town out of the FA Vase.

‘We will be making a number of changes after playing 120 minutes in the Vase game,’ said Birmingham.

‘I am hoping the players coming in will rise to the challenge just as they did at Lymington.

‘In both our last cup-ties we have shown a never-say-die attitude to come from behind to win.’

Struggling Fareham Town will be hoping to avoid any League Cup embarrassment against division one outfit AFC Stoneham at Cams Alders (7.45pm).

The Reds confidence will be fragile.

They slumped to a 5-0 home defeat against Bournemouth Poppies on Saturday.

This match gives them the opportunity to start as favourites and hopefully bounce back but they must be wary.

AFC Portchester will warm up for their big FA Cup tie at Truro City on Saturday with a League Cup visit to Bournemouth Poppies.

The Royals will be fresh for their visit to Victoria Park after having a weekend off.

Petersfield Town can take encouragement from their 1-0 FA Vase win over Corsham Town as they host Andover Town at Love Lane (7.45pm).

Division one side United Services Portsmouth take on their league rivals Alton at the Victory Stadium (7.45pm).

‘We will have to play better than we did against Verwood in the Vase despite going through after extra time,’ said Sailors director of football Bob Brady.

‘Our goalkeeper Joe Hunt kept us in it at times and we were a tad lucky.’