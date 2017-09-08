Mowthorpe ban means Moneys are searching for keeper

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS are facing a goalkeeper crisis ahead of their Southern League east division meeting with Barton Rovers at Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

Number one Steve Mowthorpe has ben handed a three-match ban after being sent off at Cinderford Town in the FA Cup.

He was dismissed after the final whistle following an altercation which has led to both teams being reported to the Football Association.

It leaves manager Dave Carter, who started the season without a reserve goalkeeper, desperately searching to bring someone in.

‘The situation is far from ideal,’ said Moneys boss Carter.

‘We would have liked whoever we get to come in to have had at least one training session with us.

‘It is short notice but at least in this league we can sign someone up to four hours before a game.

‘Cinderford wanted to get a reaction from us after beating us in the FA Cup.

‘Our keeper was a bit frustrated after giving away a penalty and lost his head a bit at the end.

‘The two goalkeepers went head to head with each other and he has been given a three-match ban.

‘We need someone for those games but it isn’t straightforward.

‘One of the games is a Hampshire Senior Cup tie so anyone coming in would find themselves cup-tied.

‘It will probably be a case of trying to borrow someone for a few games.

‘Ideally it will be someone with a bit of experience.

‘We just have to make sure this situation doesn’t spoil our good start to the league campaign.’

Carter is boosted by the return of three key figures in their unbeaten start at the higher level.

Brett Poate, Lewis Fennemore and Marley Ridge are all available again after missing last weekend.

Poate and Fennemore return from a golfing holiday while Hawks loanee Ridge was not allowed to be cup-tied.

All three are likely to be needed as Moneyfields expect a tough examination from last season’s play-off finalists.

‘All three make a big difference to us,’ said Carter.

‘Brett Poate has played in the region of 400 Conference South games and his experience is invaluable.

‘He organises things from the back and has real quality.

‘Added to Fennemore’s experience we also benefit from the youth and energy of Marley Ridge in centre midfield.

‘He has a brilliant ability at retaining the ball, is young, enthusiastic and gets around the pitch well.’

Carter will be insisting Moneyfields put their FA Cup exit behind them.

His side are unbeaten in the league and the focus is on maintaining their excellent start.

They will be encouraged with the way they played in the cup match after being unfortunate to lose.

‘We are not used to losing and must look to get back to winning ways straight away,’ said Carter.

‘Though we lost at Cinderford we played well particularly in the second half.’