No alarm Bell as Baffins are ready... Petersfield working hard

Have your say

LOUIS BELL believes his Baffins Milton Rovers team are more than ready for their latest challenge of Wessex League premier division football.

The club has progressed from parks football in recent years and Bell is determined they won’t be the whipping boys at the higher level.

They have proved in cup competitions they are capable of beating the best.

Bell accepts his team face a difficult start at relegated Petersfield Town tonight (7.45pm).

‘We have been handed a tough first three games,’ said Bell.

‘The players are all looking forward to the challenge.

‘Every time we present them with a new test they seem to take it in their stride.

‘They have been prepared to listen and have improved threefold.’

Bell has added good quality to his squad with the signings of Lewis Stockford, Glen Knight, Perry Ryan and Harry Wedlake who are set to make play against the Rams.

Josh Maddison is unavailable due to work commitments.

Baffins Milton Rovers: Male, Saunders, White, Knight, Cain, Boam, Stockford, Thomas, Gardner, Moret, Jackson, Wedlake, Cornish, Harris, Dean, Ryan

Petersfield Town manager Jim Macey is hoping his side’s solid pre-season preparations will prepare them for the tough challenges they face ahead.

The Rams remained unbeaten in their six pre-season friendlies.

Petersfield beat Overton United, Lancing and Midhurst, and drew with Epsom and Ewell, Arundel and Folland Sports during pre-season.

However, Macey believes his young side may face a steep learning curve at times in the months ahead.

He said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming Baffins for tonight’s game which we know will be a very tough match.

‘We have a very young side with a lot of last season’s reserve team players stepping up but we have also added some experienced lads.

‘Everybody at the club is working hard and pulling together to try and get some stability back at Petersfield.’

– KEVIN RICKETTS &

GRAEME MOIR