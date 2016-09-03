Non-League round-up: Battling Borough sink Fleet... Moneys hit for nine

A first-half Warren Bentley strike earned Gosport Borough an impressive 1-0 National League South win over title-favourites Ebbsfleet United at the Aerial Direct Stadium.

It was a first defeat of the season for the full-time visitors.

Bentley smashed the ball home after Brett Poate headed on a 20th-minute corner.

Elsewhere, Jason Prior bagged a double as the Hawks won 2-0 at Sholing in the FA Cup.

Bognor also booked their path into the next round as five different scorers netted in an emphatic 5-1 victory over Guildford City.

James Fraser, Darren Budd, James Crane, Jimmy Wild and Alex Parsons were all on target for the Rocks at Nyewood Lane.

Afc Portchester joined them in the hat with a 2-1 win at Bideford thanks to goals from Joe Noakes and Steve Ramsey.

Fareham will have to play out a replay at Cams Alders to learn their fate after drawing 1-1 at Alresford Town.

Embarrassed Moneyfields, though, were dumped out in spectacular fashion as they were thrashed 9-0 at Chippenham Town on what proved to be a day to forget for Dave Carter’s men.

In Wessex League premier division action, Horndean beat Whitchurch 2-0 thanks to goals from Mark Smith and Robbie Tambling.