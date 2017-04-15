Non-league round-up: Deans have six appeal

HORNDEAN hit Bemerton Heath Harelquins for six as they ran out comfortable winners in the Wessex premier division.

Two Mark Smith goals handed the Deans a 2-1 half-time lead, before second-half strikes from Conor Duffin (2), Ash Howes and Jack Maloney made it a great day at the office.

Fareham also enjoyed a goal-feast as they ran out 4-0 victors at home to Hamworthy.

Simon Wood (2), Lee McCombie and Kirk Robins were all on the scoresheet.

Moneyfields remain top after a 1-0 victory at Andover, while AFC Portchester were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Lymington.

In Southern League central division one, bottom-of-the-table Petersfield lost 2-1 to Potters Bar 2-1, despite Matt Andrews giving the Rams a 14th-minute lead.