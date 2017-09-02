Non-league round-up: Evans earns Cup upset for Royals... Gosport progress

Have your say

AFC Portchester knocked Southern League premier division outfit Dorchester Town out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

A second-half Rob Evans goal proved enough to put the Royals into the draw for the next round.

Gosport Borough beat Bridgwater Town 1-0 at Privett Park.

Chinedu Vine struck in the first half to give Borough their first win of the season.

The Western League opposition were reduced to 10-men in the second half.

Two first-half goals from Bodmin Town sent Horndean crashing out at Five Heads Park.

Moneyfields exited with a 2-1 reverse at Cinderford Town.

Steve Hutchings netted in the 66th minute for Moneys.

Bognor battled to a 0-0 draw at Chelmsford City in National League South.

Meanwhile, Petersfield Town earned a point in the Wessex League premier division.

The Rams grabbed a dramatic 2-2 draw at Portland United thanks to an injury-time goal from Sean Evans.

That was after a spectacular first-half equaliser from Luke Walker had made it 1-1.

Twice 2016-17 Wessex League champions Portland had taken the lead but they were denied the victory.

Fareham Town lost 2-1 at Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Baffins Milton Rovers had two players sent off and crashed to a 4-2 defeat at Shaftesbury.

Harry Wedlake and Joel Jackson grabbed the Baffins goals.

Jordan Neal scored but United Services lost 2-1 at Ringwood Town in division one.