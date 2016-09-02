Nothing to lose for Moneys... Fareham face tough test

DAVE CARTER reckons Moneyfields have nothing to lose as they travel to Southern League Chippenham Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup (3pm).

The west country team are unbeaten at the top of the premier division and will present a daunting task for the Copnor club.

‘It is the toughest draw we could have got at this stage,’ said Carter.

‘They are flying at the moment and we are under no illusions.

‘We are not expected to win so we can go there with nothing to lose.

‘At the same time it is the FA Cup and the history of the competition is littered with surprise results.

‘It is a one-off game and we will go and give it everything we have got.

‘We have plenty of quality and experience in our squad.

‘Our aim is to go there with a game plan to try to frustrate them.

‘If we can do that then we have plenty of quality in our team to cause them problems.’

Centre-half Dan Hayes is away but will be replaced by Alex Shepherd.

Experienced goalkeeper Matt Shortt is back in contention and Ashley Harris returns after being rested in midweek.

AFC Portchester make the long journey to face Southern League South & West hosts Bideford (3pm).

The Royals will be looking to pull off another impressive Cup upset after knocking Mangotsfield United out in the last round.

Fareham Town visit Alresford Town in all-Wessex premier division tie (3pm).

Reds boss Steve Stone regards it as an awkward game for his young squad.

He doesn’t have a fully fit side and will be having to make the best of it without some regulars.

The injury list is growing by the game at the moment for the Cams Alders club.

Stone said: ‘Unfortunately, we picked up a few more injuries in the match against Portchester.

‘With all the players we have missing through injury and holidays it makes it tough.

‘I have had Alresford watched and they are a well organised team who can hit you on the counter-attack with the pace in their team.’

Meanwhile, in the Wessex League premier division Horndean entertain Whitchurch United at Five Heads Park tomorrow (3pm).

The Deans are looking to halt a run of two successive defeats.

United Services Portsmouth host Weymouth reserves at Burnaby Road in division one (3pm).