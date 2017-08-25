Optimistic Pike calls for Borough reaction

Have your say

Gosport Borough make the trip to Tiverton Town tomorrow still searching for their first point in the Southern League premier division.

Alex Pike was furious with his side after they lost 3-2 to 10-man Royston Town last time out.

The Privett Park boss felt it was a massive opportunity thrown away.

Pike is now expecting a big reaction from his players.

‘We will go to Tiverton optimistic we can get a result,’ he said.

‘I go into every game believing we can win it and if the players can adopt the same attitude we won’t be too far away.

‘It would be nice to get our first points on the board because it will make all the difference.

‘We had a good training session in the week.

‘And we had a frank discussion with all the players about where we think things have gone wrong.

‘It is a very young side still very much in the embryonic stage.

‘They are learning all the time, some more than others and we are not going to give up on them.

‘It is a work in progress but the transfer embargo is not helping.’

Pike insists he should be judged on his efforts to rebuild the Gosport Borough side after last season’s relegation from National League South.

The Privett Park outfit went into freefall midway through the campaign as off-field problems undermined their on-field ambitions.

Amid the turmoil Pike lost a number of his squad.

And since the end of the season, many of the experienced players who remained also left for pastures new.

So far the Southern League has proven a harsh environment for the players he has brought in to replace them.

‘When 21-year-old Harry Medway looks up and says he is regarded as one of our most experienced players it says it all,’ added Pike.

The transfer embargo imposed on the club because of financial problems has proved another obstacle.

Pike is hoping to have a couple of players back from illness, though.

Wide player Tyler Roache missed the last game because of illness and James Granger has been unable to train because of a virus.

Hosts Tiverton won their only home game in the league 2-1 on the opening day of the season against Bishop’s Stortford.

They picked up a 1-1 draw at Chesham before losing 1-0 at Hereford.