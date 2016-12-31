Paterson rescues Hawks as Kingstonian make point

The Hawks ended the year with a disappointing Ryman League premier division draw against Kingstonian at Westleigh Park.

After a bright start, the hosts lost their way and fell behind to an excellent strike by Joe Turner.

Lee Bradbury’s side huffed and puffed but were never convincing.

And in the end they were grateful to Matt Paterson for salvaging apoint with an equaliser five minutes into stoppage-time.

Bradbury’s side are third in the Ryman League premier division table going into the new year.

They are four points adrift of leaders Bognor, who beat Met Police yesterday, and Needham Market.

The Hawks have one game in hand on the Rocks and two on Needham.

