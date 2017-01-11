Pearce joins the Gosport Borough exodus

SAM PEARCE has announced his decision to leave Gosport Borough.

The experienced centre-back will exit the Privett Park club on January 18 after completing his loan deal with Farnborough Town.

He becomes the latest in a long line of players to leave the troubled club.

Pearce said on Twitter: ‘I have agreed a deal to terminate my contract with Gosport Borough on the 18th of January when my current loan deal ends with Farnborough.

‘I wish Gosport Borough all the best for the future and hope the club can return to the good times sooner rather than later!

‘Thank you to the supporters of Gosport Borough who have always been great with me, through the good and the bad.

‘Also like to say a huge thank you to all the players I have shared a dressing room with. I have made friends for life.’

Pearce also gave thanks to Gosport assistant manager Mick Catlin.

He added: ‘Last but not least, thank you to Mick Catlin.

‘He has been the glue that held us together and always had time for me and all the players.’

Pearce follows Dan Wooden, Warren Bentley, TJ Cuthbertson and Mike Carter who have all left recently.

And Catlin expressed his sadness after highlighting 15 players who have left Gosport in just over a year, including Nathan Ashmore, Rory Williams, Martin Rice, Justin Bennett, Tom Dunford, Ryan Woodford, George Barker, Andreas Robinson, Adam Wilde and Chris Flood.

Catlin tweeted: ‘Nath, Rory, TJ, Carts, Robo, Barker, Flood, Pearce, Woz, Benno, Woody, Woodford, Dunford, Wilde, Rice all gone in just over a year.’