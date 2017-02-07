Pennery at double as underdogs Baffins reach semis

Ryan Pennery fired Baffins Milton Rovers into the semi-finals of the Wessex League Cup as they upset premier division Hamworthy United 2-1 at the Kendalls Stadium.

The young striker struck twice in the space of three minutes in the first half to give his side the initiative.

Manager Louis Bell was glowing with pride after seeing his side progress into the latter stages of the competition.

‘We thoroughly deserved the win in what was a good game of football,’ he said.

‘Hamworthy are a good side and our back five were magnificent.

‘We have shown that we can be a force and will look forward to see who we get in the semi-finals.’

The visitors pulled a goal back 10 minutes from the end but Baffins held out for a famous win.

Elsewhere, two Tony Lee goals earned Gosport Borough a welcome 2-2 National League South draw at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Lee struck out of the blue midway through the first half to put relegation-battling Borough ahead.

The Beavers hit back in the second half with two goals in the space of three minutes, including a penalty.

The recently-arrived striker, however, grabbed his second goal on 73 minutes firing in after good work from Ben Wright.

Bognor, meanwhile, stretched their lead at the top of the Ryman League premier division to five points with a 2-2 draw at Hendon.

Chad Field gave the Rocks a dream start with an opening goal after just two minutes.

The home side levelled 10 minutes later before Elijah Adebayo restored the visitors lead in the 61st minute.

The Rocks looked on course for the win but were pegged back by their hosts five minutes from time.