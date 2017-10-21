Pennery double gives Moneyfields victory

Have your say

RYAN Pennery scored twice to give Moneyfields a 4-0 win at Arlesey Town in the Southern League east division.

Sam Pearce gave the visitors the lead from a header in the first half.

Pennery then scored either side of Joe Briggs’ effort to secure the victory.

In the first round of the FA Vase two late goals were not enough to see AFC Portchester progress as they lost 3-2 against Cullompton Rangers.

Alex Greening put the visitors ahead, with Tom Beddows doubling their lead on 47 minutes. The visitors made it 3-0 on 78 minutes.

Steve Ramsey pulled one back for the Royals and it was a nervy ending to the game after Garry Moody found a second after a goal-mouth scramble.

Fareham Town came from behind to win 4-3 against Ivybridge Town.

The hosts went 2-0 down but fought back to win.

Joal Jackson scored the only goal in Baffins Milton Rovers’ 1-0 win over Radstock Town.

In the Wessex League premier division Petersfield won 1-0 at Cowes Sports.

Horndean’s FA Vase match at Portland was postponed. In the Southern League, Gosport Borough’s match against King’s Lynn was also called off before kick off.