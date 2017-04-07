Petersfield hope pride will spark turnaround

PETERSFIELD TOWN chairman Graeme Moir is hoping the club’s spirit and pride will help to see everyone through the final four games of the season.

The Rams head to Hanwell Town tomorrow in the Southern League division one central looking to ensure they don’t complete a hat-trick of dismal Saturdays.

Last weekend they were hammered 7-0 by AFC Dunstable and the Saturday before that they were thrashed 8-0 at Barton Rovers.

In between those two games they only lost 1-0 to Hanwell at Love Lane on a night when they looked the better side and if their shooting boots had not deserted them, they would have got something from the game.

This Saturday starts a run of four league matches in two weeks for John Robson’s side which will bring the curtain down on Petersfield’s dismal league campaign.

Moir has insisted the club will not just write off those matches and believes it is important everyone keeps looking to turn the situation around.

He said: ‘The two hammerings we have had have been in complete contrast to the way most of the league campaign has gone for us.

‘I genuinely have nothing but admiration for the players and football management for the way they have kept going all campaign.

‘Our lads keep turning up, they keep trying to push for the right results and they try to remain as positive as possible – you have to admire that and praise them for doing so.

‘The lads showed against Hanwell at home that they are capable of beating them – hopefully we can go there tomorrow, take our chances and take at least a point from the game.

‘We don’t want to finish on just nine points. When you look at our remaining games there are two or three chances there to get some more points on the board.’

Petersfield could be boosted for their trip to west London by the return of striker Billy Connor who has missed the last few weeks with a leg injury.