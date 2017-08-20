Pike angry with Gosport players... Hutchings fires for Moneys

Have your say

ALEX PIKE was furious after Gosport Borough allowed 10-man Royston Town to secure a 3-2 Southern League premier division victory at Privett Park.

Borough failed to capitalise after the visitors had a player sent off in the first half.

Pike felt there was no excuse for Borough’s third successive defeat.

‘I don’t think I have ever been so angry after a game of football,’ said Pike.

‘It was a golden opportunity for us to pick up three points but the players let themselves down.

‘We just threw it away.

‘I would have been unhappy with a point but to get nothing leaves me fuming.

‘In the second half we looked like the team with 10 men and it is not good enough.

‘If we are to survive in this league then these are the type of games we have to be winning.’

Borough deservedly went ahead after 13 minutes when Ousman Saidy scored with a downward header at the back post from a free-kick.

The visitors levelled within five minutes but then had a player sent off following an off the ball challenge on Alex Przespolewski.

Royston then caught Borough cold at the start of the second half to take the lead.

Liam Kimber conjured up a 72nd-minute equaliser for Borough with a shot from the edge of the area.

They then needed to really take command of the contest.

But it didn’t happen much to the annoyance of the manager.

‘Having got back to 2-2 you would think we would apply a bit of game management to see it out,’ added Pike.

‘Instead there is a comedy of errors in defence to allow them a winning goal.

‘I felt pure anger after that and it was a massive kick in the teeth.

‘We need to regroup and prepare ourselves for the next game at Tiverton.’

A first half hat-trick from Steve Hutchings set Moneyfields on their way to a comfortable 3-0 FA Cup preliminary round win at Badshot Lea.

The Combined Counties League hosts couldn’t handle the powerful striker who struck three times in the opening 13 minutes.

His reward, however, was to be substituted before half-time.

‘The game got a bit feisty and Steve had already picked up a booking,’ said manager Dave Carter.

‘We took him off as a precautionary measure.

‘In the second half we had plenty of chances to add to our score but didn’t take them.

‘It was very comfortable.’