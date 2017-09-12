Pike’s Gosport must stop run of league defeats

Have your say

Gosport Borough are still looking to break their Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division duck as they host Farnborough at Privett Park tonight (7.45pm).

Alex Pike’s side have suffered six straight league defeats following their relegation from National League South.

Their single success this season came with a 1-0 FA Cup win over Western League Bridgwater Town.

Borough’s major problem has been their failure to produce a 90-minute performance.

In their latest defeat, a 2-0 reverse at Biggleswade, Borough had the better of the opening 45 minutes only to concede on the stroke of half-time.

Wide players, Max Smith and Jamie Granger, were very creative and instrumental to all that was offensive during this period.

Defensively the team looked much more organised and this was largely down to the influence of Luke King.

The returning skipper who was playing his first league match in two years, organised the defensive structure expertly for most of the game.

Where Gosport would usually falter from aerial deliveries and clearances, it was clear there was a leader, dictating the way they defended.

Tyrell Mitford had the best chance of the first half after Declan McCarthy, playing in a midfield role, put him through on goal on to see his strike bounce off the left post.

But like Gosport have often been guilty of this season, lapses in concentration saw a free-kick converted by Biggleswade captain Craig Daniel just before the break.

After the break Borough seemed to lack confidence and rarely troubled the hosts.

Another goal in the final minute of the game sealed their fate.

Pike knows getting their first points on the board can provide a key boost.

Every game that passes without picking up anything the tougher it gets for them to stop their slide.

Meanwhile, Alex Przespolewski has left the club.

Gosport Borough: Cafer, Saidy, King, Buse, Medway, Sanders, Dawson, McCarthy, Mitford, Granger, Smith, Vine, Kimber, Breed, Lis