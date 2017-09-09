Pompey loanee lifts Hawks to victory... Bognor beaten... Round-up

Have your say

A second-half Theo Widdrington strike proved enough to get the Hawks back to winning ways with a 1-0 Vanarama National League south division win at Gloucester City.

Widdrington struck 18 minutes from the end after good work from substitute Alfie Rutherford who had been on the pitch for less than a minute.

Bognor continued their poor run with a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Wealdstone in the National League south division.

The Rocks trailed 1-0 at the break but two goals in six minutes sealed their fate.

Gosport Borough remain pointless in the Southern League premier division following their 2-0 defeat at Biggleswade Town.

Moneyfields maintained their unbeaten Southern League east division record with 5-1 win against 10-man Barton Rovers.

Braces from Ryan Pennery, Joe Briggs and a goal by Steve Hutchings gave the home side a comfortable win.

A first-half Luke Kendall penalty secured Petersfield Town a 1-0 FA Vase win over Corsham Town at Love Lane.

Horndean beat Andover Town 4-3 in an epic tie that went to extra time at Five Heads Park. Miles Everett, Jack Maloney and Harry Jackson scored before Lee Tigwell kept his cool to notch the winner from the penalty spot.

Baffins Milton Rovers came from behind to win their first ever FA Vase tie 3-1 at Cowes Sports. Tyler Moret, Blu Boam and Sam Willett grabbed the visitors goals in the second half.

In the Wessex League premier division Fareham Town lost 5-0 against Bournemouth.